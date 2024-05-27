Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes $865,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,972 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $5,914,122.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,019 shares of company stock worth $108,548,420 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of COIN traded up $18.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.65. 10,249,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,954,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.51 and a 200-day moving average of $181.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 3.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.