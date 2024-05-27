Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes $832,000 Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,623 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,674,000 after buying an additional 3,122,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,437,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 172.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 22.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 714,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,221,000.

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUM traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $39.46. 663,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,484. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

