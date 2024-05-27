Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Purchases Shares of 15,042 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in nVent Electric by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 238,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 285,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,988. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.