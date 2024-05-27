Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Purchases New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,503 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,640 and have sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.91. 3,774,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,709,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

