Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,533 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,743,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 453,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 344,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,293. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

