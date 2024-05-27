Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $22,901,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 259,330 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 172.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 257,178 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $15,472,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,902,000 after purchasing an additional 212,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.59. 429,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $112.32.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.