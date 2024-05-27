Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1,266.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.92 per share, with a total value of $32,368.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTX

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.24. The stock had a trading volume of 183,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.