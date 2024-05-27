Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $998,000 in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 165,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,388 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,888. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The business had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

