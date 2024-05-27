Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $86,000 in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,270,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APLD shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Applied Digital Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of APLD stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. 3,386,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,357. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Digital

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.