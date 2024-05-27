Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,863 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Owens Corning accounts for 1.0% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 515,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,436 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.35. The stock had a trading volume of 603,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,428. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $181.60. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on OC shares. Argus upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

