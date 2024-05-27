Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Acquires Shares of 23,812 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $2,895,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,950.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $15,442,117 over the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.9 %

Core & Main stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,721. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.