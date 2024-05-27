Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.0% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

UPS stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

