Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Invests $217,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,578. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.00.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

