Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Raised to $9.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGAU. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.34.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 134.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

