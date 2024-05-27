Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading Down 0.5%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $346.68 and last traded at $348.90. 2,635,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,475,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.50. The company has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

