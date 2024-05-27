Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 256,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,688,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

