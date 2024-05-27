Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $532.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,268. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $535.74. The company has a market cap of $459.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

