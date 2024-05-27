Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Takes $8.25 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 164,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. owned about 0.18% of National Fuel Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 28.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. 243,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

