Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Takes $219,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 587,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
CSX Trading Up 0.8 %
CSX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.78. 8,854,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,032,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
