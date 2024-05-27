Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Takes $1.27 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,946,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,507,207. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

