Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases New Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,754,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,539,000 after acquiring an additional 51,143 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $922,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.8 %

IFF traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.14. 1,287,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

