Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 722,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,120,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 245,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,354,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 180,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,508.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,004 shares of company stock worth $410,438. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.