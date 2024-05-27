Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 59,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,311. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $268.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

