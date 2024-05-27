Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Invests $5.71 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.22. 468,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,637. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day moving average is $145.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

