Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Invests $301,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in General Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,500,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,278. The company has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day moving average is $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.76 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

