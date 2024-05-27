Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Invests $2.61 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.59. 248,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

