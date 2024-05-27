Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Invests $11.99 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,421. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

