Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Invests $11.55 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 688,576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,995,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,188,572. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

