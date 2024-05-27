Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 45,946 iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 11,877.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 232.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI China A ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
CNYA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. 31,020 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $35.58.
iShares MSCI China A ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
