Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,493 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.92 and a 200-day moving average of $150.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

