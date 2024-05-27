Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.09

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.09 and last traded at C$27.23, with a volume of 127343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.55.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.02. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of C$289.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

