Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up about 4.1% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $30,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $9,868,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,650,000 after purchasing an additional 273,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $614,104,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brookfield Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of BN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.78. 1,302,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 1.48.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
