Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up about 4.1% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $30,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $9,868,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,650,000 after purchasing an additional 273,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $614,104,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.78. 1,302,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.