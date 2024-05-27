Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Target Price at $12.00

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $7.39 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,134 shares of company stock worth $368,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

