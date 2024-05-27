Brokerages Set Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

PBPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter worth $5,820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 224.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 208,170 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter worth $2,208,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 30.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 737,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 173,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $258.12 million, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.36. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

