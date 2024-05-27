Brokerages Set Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GAMB shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

