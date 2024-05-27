Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target at $113.40

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.