Brokerages Set Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Target Price at C$11.35

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CS. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CS

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

TSE CS opened at C$10.24 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51. The stock has a market cap of C$7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.45.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. Also, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Corporate insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.