Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Shares Sold by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation lessened its position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,614 shares during the period. Boston Omaha accounts for 0.5% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.45% of Boston Omaha worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 489.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Boston Omaha by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

BOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Vishnu Srinivasan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,742.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

BOC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. 192,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,326. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $466.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

