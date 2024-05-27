Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$100.00 at Scotiabank

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$88.90.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

BBD.B stock opened at C$88.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$39.87 and a 12 month high of C$91.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.88.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

