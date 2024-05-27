BNB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $602.90 or 0.00873667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $88.98 billion and approximately $1.39 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,585,696 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,585,757.83178353. The last known price of BNB is 602.26639318 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2168 active market(s) with $1,376,823,368.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
