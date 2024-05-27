BNB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $602.90 or 0.00873667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $88.98 billion and approximately $1.39 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,585,696 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,585,757.83178353. The last known price of BNB is 602.26639318 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2168 active market(s) with $1,376,823,368.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

