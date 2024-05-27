BMO Capital Markets Raises NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$5.25

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.46.

TSE:NWH.UN traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$5.13. 89,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,045. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$3.89 and a 52-week high of C$7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.75.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

