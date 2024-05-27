BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $723.31 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001377 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,538.55 or 1.00015584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00114077 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,102,345,607 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998114 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

