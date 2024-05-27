Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.0744 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $13.88 million and $29,100.18 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00091029 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00030562 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012498 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001408 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

