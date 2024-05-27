Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $9.65 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.65 billion and approximately $308.58 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $489.72 or 0.00703878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,575.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00091234 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,711,484 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

