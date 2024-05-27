BioNTech’s (BNTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an inline rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $96.95 on Friday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $85.21 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.90 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 657.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

