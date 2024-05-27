Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $9.79 Million in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 192,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 5.1% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned about 1.70% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 103,721 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1449 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

