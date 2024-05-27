Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $367,000 Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,135.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 184,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.59.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

