Beta Wealth Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after buying an additional 1,607,785 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,666 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,037,000 after purchasing an additional 792,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,916,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.62. 302,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.