Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 138,868 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,868 shares during the period. Hillman Solutions comprises approximately 2.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In related news, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $1,562,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,700.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $1,562,681.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.35. 636,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

