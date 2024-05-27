Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for 2.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.94.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
